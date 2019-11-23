Australia reach 580-10 in Brisbane Test

(@imziishan)

BRISBANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Australia accrued a lead of 340 runs after they scored 580-10 in their first innings on the third day of the first test match against Pakistan at the Gabba here on Saturday.

Pakistan had scored 240-10 in their first innings.

Australia resumed their innings at 312-1 and continued to torment Pakistan bowlers on another sunny day at the Gabba. Marnus Labuschagne completed his maiden century for Australia after Last days' centurian David Warner got out to the debutant Naseem Shah to give him his first wicket in the international cricket. Labuschagne went to score 185 before he was caught at gully off he bowling of Shaheen Afridi.

MS Wade scored a half century while Australian batting giant and World No. 1 test ranked Steve Smith (4) and wicket-keeper captain Tim Paine (13) could not make big contributions to the Australian tally of 580 runs.

Yasir Shah picked four wickets for 205 runs including the prized scalp of Smith, while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Sohail got two wickets each. Debutant Naseem Shah and Imran Khan shared one wicket each.

Pakistan need to score 341 runs to make Australia bat again in the second innings.