Australia Reach Cricket World Cup Semis With 64-run Win Against England
Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 11:08 PM
Australia confirmed their place in the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup on Tuesday with a comprehensive 64-run victory against England
Aaron Finch's team lost the toss but managed to score 285 for seven in their 50 overs, with Finch top-scoring with 100.
England lost wickets at regular intervals in their reply and despite a battling 89 from Ben Stokes, were all out for 221 in the 45th over.