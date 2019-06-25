Australia reach Cricket World Cup semis with 64-run win against England

Australia confirmed their place in the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup on Tuesday with a comprehensive 64-run victory against England

Aaron Finch's team lost the toss but managed to score 285 for seven in their 50 overs, with Finch top-scoring with 100.

England lost wickets at regular intervals in their reply and despite a battling 89 from Ben Stokes, were all out for 221 in the 45th over.