Australia Reach Cricket World Cup Semis With 64-run Win Against England

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 11:08 PM

Australia reach Cricket World Cup semis with 64-run win against England

Australia confirmed their place in the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup on Tuesday with a comprehensive 64-run victory against England

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Australia confirmed their place in the semi-finals of the cricket World Cup on Tuesday with a comprehensive 64-run victory against England.

Aaron Finch's team lost the toss but managed to score 285 for seven in their 50 overs, with Finch top-scoring with 100.

England lost wickets at regular intervals in their reply and despite a battling 89 from Ben Stokes, were all out for 221 in the 45th over.

