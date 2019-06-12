Australia reaches 100 in 16.4 overs

Australia reached 100 runs in 16.4 overs in their match against Pakistan during the Cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019 at Taunton on Wednesday

TAUNTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) Australia reached 100 runs in 16.4 overs in their match against Pakistan during the cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019 at Taunton on Wednesday.

David Warner (38) and Aaron Finch (52) completed their 100 runs partnership.

Aaron Finch also completed his 50 off 63 balls while he was earlier given a life when Finch was dropped on 26 in the first slip off the bowling of Wahab Riaz in the 13th over of the match.