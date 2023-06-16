UrduPoint.com

Australia Recall Hazlewood As England Bat In Ashes Opener

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 16, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Australia recall Hazlewood as England bat in Ashes opener

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Australia recalled Josh Hazlewood and dropped fellow paceman Mitchell Starc from their XI as England captain Ben Stokes opted to bat in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Friday.

Starc played in Australia's 209-run World Test Championship final win over India at The Oval last week, a match Hazlewood missed with side and Achilles injuries.

But even though left-arm express quick Starc offers a real point of difference in an otherwise right-arm pace attack, the experienced Hazlewood -- with 222 wickets in 59 Tests -- has been restored to a team facing a packed schedule of six Tests in seven weeks.

"We need to rotate our bowlers," said Australia captain Pat Cummins at the toss. "It was a really tough call on Mitch, but it's a nice problem to have with someone like Josh to come in." Australia's side alo features the top three in the world Test batting rankings -- Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Travis Head.

A straw-coloured pitch allied to sunny skies encouraged Stokes to bat for the first time after winning the toss in a Test match in England.

"It looks a really good wicket," said Stokes, who has presided over 11 wins in 13 Tests since joining forces with coach Brendon McCullum last year. "It's a good toss to win but we've got to get some runs on the board now and make the most of it." England had already named their side on Wednesday, with Stuart Broad getting the nod over paceman Mark Wood after leading the attack in a 10-wicket win over Ireland at Lord's -- a match where James Anderson and Ollie Robinson were rested with niggling injuries.

Stokes had previously spoken of his desire to have a bowler with outright pace.

But Broad, with 582 Test wickets, was selected although his inclusion did leave England with three right-arm seamers of similar, 80 mph, pace.

Broad's inclusion meant the 36-year-old would once again be confronting Australia opener David Warner.

The combative Australian floundered badly against Broad in 2019, when the Englishman dismissed him seven times in 10 innings.

England have not won an Ashes series since 2015, while it is 22 years since Australia last triumphed in an Ashes campaign in England.

The corresponding Ashes clash at Edgbaston four years ago saw Smith mark his return to Test cricket after a ball-tampering ban with twin hundreds in Australia's dominant 251-run win.

But the 2019 series ended all square at 2-2.

Teams England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wkt), Pat Cummins (capt), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Ahsan Raza (PAK)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Related Topics

India Cricket Attack World Australia Nice Lyon David Mitchell Anderson Ireland Scott Boland Travis Head Ben Duckett Marais Erasmus Chris Gaffaney The Oval 2015 2019 TV All From Top Coach Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

"BIPARJOYâ€™ weakens into Cyclonic Storm with sust ..

"BIPARJOYâ€™ weakens into Cyclonic Storm with sustained surface winds of 80-100 ..

39 minutes ago
 NA continuing discussion on budget for year 2023-2 ..

NA continuing discussion on budget for year 2023-24

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance bilateral tr ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance bilateral trade, promote cooperation

51 minutes ago
 ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothingâ€™ to 44,000 be ..

ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothingâ€™ to 44,000 beneficiaries in Syria

2 hours ago
 Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

3 hours ago
 Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin t ..

Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin tomorrow

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.