Australia Recall McSweeney For Sri Lanka Tests, Connolly Set For Debut
Muhammad Rameez Published January 09, 2025 | 11:30 PM
Australia recalled opener Nathan McSweeney and called up all-rounder Cooper Connolly on Thursday for the first time in a spin-heavy Test squad for the tour of Sri Lanka, with Steve Smith captain
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Australia recalled opener Nathan McSweeney and called up all-rounder Cooper Connolly on Thursday for the first time in a spin-heavy Test squad for the tour of Sri Lanka, with Steve Smith captain.
Regular skipper Pat Cummins stays home for the birth of his second child while fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is rested after picking up a calf injury.
There is no place for the dropped Mitch Marsh in the 16-man squad.
McSweeney was axed after just three matches for the fourth India Test after failing to justify his inclusion at the top of the order and replaced by fearless 19-year-old Sam Konstas.
Both are included in the squad for the two Tests against Sri Lanka in Galle beginning on January 29.
Matt Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy join Test regular Nathan Lyon as specialist spinners.
Connolly, 21, is in line to make his Test debut, with selectors prizing his ability to bowl left-arm offspin, an asset on Sri Lanka's turning pitches.
"Sri Lanka is a challenging and exciting place to tour given the different conditions players may be presented with," selector George Bailey said.
"This squad provides several ways to structure the XI depending on what type of wickets we may encounter in each match."
After an impressive debut in the final Test against India in Sydney, all-rounder Beau Webster retains his place over the out-of-favour Marsh, as selectors looked to inject some youth into the touring party.
"We are excited about the opportunity ahead for the squad members who are at the start of their Test careers to continue to grow their games in subcontinent conditions, where we have a number of important tours in coming years," Bailey said.
Australia beat India 3-1 in the recently concluded home series.
Australia squad: Steve Smith (capt), Travis Head, Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.
Recent Stories
Female gang busted, 3 arrested, looted jewelry recovered
Global stock markets mixed tracking US rates outlook
President of Guatemala confers Grand Officer of Order of Antonio José de Irisar ..
Struggling Everton sack manager Dyche
President of Cyprus receives Abdullah bin Zayed to discuss bilateral relations, ..
DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and lease holders
ICCI delegation visits RCCI to congratulate newly elected body
PTI founder to get release from courts: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Politic ..
UoC set to host its first convocation in February
FBR issues clarification on monitoring of transit, shipment Cargo
Pakistan, Denmark resolve to foster maritime cooperation
Top names vying for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
More Stories From Sports
-
Struggling Everton sack manager Dyche8 minutes ago
-
Australia recall McSweeney for Sri Lanka Tests, Connolly set for debut1 minute ago
-
Ex-Scotland rugby captain Hogg spared jail after admitting he abused wife3 hours ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan praises remarkable perfo ..4 hours ago
-
NBA-best Cavs win 11th in a row to end 15-game Thunder streak5 hours ago
-
ICC delegation visits National Bank Stadium to assess Champions Trophy preparations5 hours ago
-
PCB unveils domestic cricket schedule for 2025 season5 hours ago
-
PCB unveils schedule of men’s domestic cricket tournaments8 hours ago
-
Pakistan's young squash prodigies receive warm welcome5 hours ago
-
Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish sports council24 hours ago
-
Deschamps to step down as France coach after 2026 World Cup: team source24 hours ago
-
West Ham sack manager Lopetegui with Potter expected to take over1 day ago