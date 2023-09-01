Australia recall Zampa as 'rusty' Proteas aim to level T20 series

Australia won the toss and decided to bowl in the second Twenty20 international against South Africa at Kingsmead on Wednesday

Durban, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Australia won the toss and decided to bowl in the second Twenty20 international against South Africa at Kingsmead on Wednesday.

Australia made two changes from the side that won by 111 runs in the first match at the same venue on Wednesday.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa had recovered from illness and replaced fellow leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha, who took four for 31 after a late call-up to make his debut on Wednesday.

Jason Behrendorff came in for fellow left-arm fast bowler Spencer Johnson.

"It's a fresh wicket. We are looking to double down and hopefully put in another great performance," said Australian captain Mitchell Marsh.

Left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin replaced left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen, who was given leave to attend a family wedding, in the South African team.

South African captain Aiden Markram said "rustiness" had contributed to a poor performance in the first match.

"It's a new match and we had good discussions after the first game," he said.

There was light rain shortly before the toss and there was a possibility of showers during the evening.

Teams: South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs (wkt), Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Matt Short, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wkt), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff.

Umpires: Stephen Harris, Allahudien Paleker (both RSA)tv umpire: Bongani Jele (RSA)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)