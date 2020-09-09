UrduPoint.com
Australia Reclaim Top T20 Rankings, Pakistan Remain At Fourth

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:00 AM

Australia reclaim top T20 rankings, Pakistan remain at fourth

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Australia have reclaimed the top spot in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings after briefly conceding it to England during the three-match series in Southampton, which the visiting side lost 2-1.

Australia had started the series at 278 points, 10 ahead of second-placed England, but were overtaken by their rivals after losing the first two matches.

Australia and England were both on 273 points at that stage with England marginally ahead on decimal points.

Australia, who were number one for the first time in this format at the time of the annual update on 1 May this year, return to the top within two days of being overtaken by England. They are now on 275 points and England on 271. India, who host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup next year, are third with 266 points and Pakistan fourth with 261, according to the details issued by International cricket Council.

