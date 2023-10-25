Australia register historic 309-win over Netherland in ICC World Cup 2023

(@Abdulla99267510)

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 25th, 2023) The Australian cricket team delivered a crushing blow to the Netherlands with an astonishing performance. David Warner and Glenn Maxwell led the way with their explosive batting. Warner's remarkable 104 runs set the stage, but it was Maxwell's incredible 106 off just 44 balls that left the Netherlands stunned.

Australia amassed a formidable total of 399 for 8, establishing their dominance halfway through the match. The Netherlands couldn't recover from this onslaught, eventually succumbing to a devastating 309-run defeat, marking the largest margin of victory in men's ODI World Cup history.

Just 18 days after Aiden Markram set a record for the fastest century in ODI World Cups against Sri Lanka, Maxwell outshone him by achieving the milestone in nine fewer balls, taking only 40 balls to reach a century. Maxwell's breathtaking performance was a relentless assault on the Dutch bowlers, with Bas de Leede, in particular, suffering the most. De Leede ended up with the ignominious distinction of having the most expensive figures in men's ODIs, with 2 for 115, 43 of which came in his last two overs, including 28 from the final over, all at the hands of Maxwell.

Maxwell's second World Cup century (and third overall) shifted the momentum of the match against a spirited Netherlands team that had kept Australia in check. Despite Warner's earlier century and key partnerships with Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, Maxwell's sensational innings tilted the scales in Australia's favor.

Warner, who was coming off a magnificent 163 against Pakistan in the previous match, scored his 22nd ODI century. Warner was well-supported by Smith and Labuschagne, who built crucial partnerships of 132 and 84 for the second and third wickets, respectively. However, Max O'Dowd's dropped catch at midwicket proved costly, as Warner could have been run out on 32. Roelof van der Merwe also dropped a difficult chance at midwicket when Warner had reached 73, but he later took a stunning catch at backward point to dismiss Smith for 71.

Labuschagne's dismissal, caught at mid-off by de Leede, was the beginning of a collapse that saw Australia lose three wickets for just 23 runs. Warner was eventually dismissed after scoring his sixth World Cup century off 91 balls. With ten overs remaining, Australia was 268 for 5.

Maxwell entered the crease towards the end of the 39th over, facing his first ball in the 41st over. He started with back-to-back fours off de Leede, a sign of what was to come. Maxwell was responsible for Cameron Green's run-out, pushing for a risky second run, which led to Green being found short of his ground due to a direct hit.

Maxwell's aggressive innings began after Teja Nidamanuru failed to reach a difficult chance running back from mid-off when Maxwell had only scored 24 runs. From that point, Maxwell unleashed his extraordinary hitting skills, smashing eight sixes and dominating the Dutch bowlers.

Maxwell scored 66 runs from his last 19 deliveries, completing an outstanding performance with his second boundary to celebrate his century. Maxwell's celebration included a baby-rocking gesture, a tribute to his wife and their first child, Logan, who was born last month and had arrived in India just days before this match.

The final over began with a fortuitous boundary for Maxwell, but he was dismissed two balls later by an excellent catch from Sybrand Engelbrecht at long-off. Mitchell Starc was out for a golden duck, and Pat Cummins closed the innings with a boundary.

Facing a target of 400 runs, Netherlands opener Vikramjit showed some aggression, racing to 21 from 13 balls with five fours. However, he was dismissed on 25 after hitting a well-timed back-foot shot to mid-off, where Maxwell took a stunning catch.

Soon after, O'Dowd was bowled by Starc, and Colin Ackermann was trapped lbw by Hazlewood. De Leede was also given out lbw, while Engelbrecht's pull shot was caught by Warner. At the first drinks break, Netherlands were struggling at 62 for 5.

The wickets continued to fall rapidly, with Nidamanuru dismissed after gloving a catch to the keeper off Mitchell Marsh. Zampa then took two wickets in two balls, and Dutt was dismissed shortly after. Zampa secured his third four-wicket haul in a row when Inglis managed to run out van Meekeren with a direct hit.

Netherlands was eventually bowled out for just 90 runs, with their last five wickets falling for only six runs. Netherlands' captain, Scott Edwards, looked disheartened as he witnessed his team's significant defeat. However, this defeat will not define his team, and they now hold an unfortunate record in the wrong side of history.

Playing XIs

Australia squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Netherlands squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c/wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren