UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Replaces Pakistan As No. 1 In T20I Annual Rankings

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 04:26 PM

Australia replaces Pakistan as No. 1 in T20I annual rankings

ICC says Pakistan remained as No.1 in T201 rankings for 27 months.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2020) Pakistan was replaced by Australia as No.1 in annual T20 rankings, International cricket Council (ICC) said here on Friday.

In a statement, ICC said that Pakistan remained as No 1 in T20I rankings for 27 months. Australia, according to the Council, was followed by England and India with 268 and 266 points respectively.

Pakistan scored the fourth spot with 260 points followed by South Africa and New Zealand on 258 and 242 points. Sri Lanka slipped to seventh spot with 230 points.

Afghanistan are down from seventh to 10th while Bulgaria are the biggest gainers, up 12 places to 51st in the 84-country list of teams that played the requisite six matches in the past three years.

There were 80 ranked teams when the global T201 rankings were launched 12 months ago.

The reports said that seven teams including Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Romania and Turkey joined the table since then. While three countries including France, Isle of Man and France lost their rankings having played insufficient matches, it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 ICC Australia Sri Lanka Turkey France Norway Man Italy Bermuda Bulgaria Portugal South Africa Romania From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Infinix Announces Note 7: Explore the New Big with ..

15 minutes ago

People follow rules while offering Friday prayer a ..

16 minutes ago

French car market plummets 88.8 % in April

15 minutes ago

Chlorinated water spray carried out at 291 places

15 minutes ago

Fifteen Militants Killed, 10 Wounded in Eastern Af ..

15 minutes ago

63 Zaireen, Tableeghi jamat members defeat virus, ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.