Australia replaces Pakistan as No. 1 in T20I annual rankings

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2020) Pakistan was replaced by Australia as No.1 in annual T20 rankings, International cricket Council (ICC) said here on Friday.

In a statement, ICC said that Pakistan remained as No 1 in T20I rankings for 27 months. Australia, according to the Council, was followed by England and India with 268 and 266 points respectively.

Pakistan scored the fourth spot with 260 points followed by South Africa and New Zealand on 258 and 242 points. Sri Lanka slipped to seventh spot with 230 points.

Afghanistan are down from seventh to 10th while Bulgaria are the biggest gainers, up 12 places to 51st in the 84-country list of teams that played the requisite six matches in the past three years.

There were 80 ranked teams when the global T201 rankings were launched 12 months ago.

The reports said that seven teams including Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Romania and Turkey joined the table since then. While three countries including France, Isle of Man and France lost their rankings having played insufficient matches, it added.