UrduPoint.com

Australia Revokes Top Seed Djokovic's Visa For 2nd Time

Muhammad Rameez Published January 14, 2022 | 02:41 PM

Australia revokes top seed Djokovic's visa for 2nd time

In the latest twist in the row over Novak Djokovic's COVID-19 status, Australian authorities on Friday revoked the Serbian tennis superstar's visa for a second time

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :In the latest twist in the row over Novak Djokovic's COVID-19 status, Australian authorities on Friday revoked the Serbian tennis superstar's visa for a second time.

"Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so," Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said in a statement.

"This decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on 10 January 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds," he added.

Hawke also stated that he "carefully considered information" provided to him by the Interior Ministry, the Australian Border Force, and Djokovic, the nine-time Australian Open champion.

"The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia's borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic," Hawke added, thanking the Australian public offices who serve the country's interests during challenging times.

In addition, Djokovic is likely to face a three-year ban on a new Australian visa.

On Jan. 4, Djokovic, 34, said he had been granted a medical exemption from being vaccinated for COVID-19, but after his arrival, the Australian Border Force canceled his visa for failing to meet the COVID-19 entry requirements.

After the world No. 1 was sent to an immigration detention hotel in Melbourne, a federal court ordered his release.Australia mandates all players to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to compete in this year's first major tennis tournament.

Djokovic has refused to say whether or not he has been vaccinated against the corona-virus.He was included in the official draw for this year's Australian Open on Thursday.The 2022 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, will begin next Monday in Melbourne.

Related Topics

Tennis World Interior Ministry Australia Hotel Melbourne January Visa Border Australian Open Family All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Russia Includes Two Allies of Navalny in List of T ..

Russia Includes Two Allies of Navalny in List of Terrorists, Extremists

18 minutes ago
 Renewable power generation capacity of China Three ..

Renewable power generation capacity of China Three Gorges Corporation tops 100 m ..

18 minutes ago
 'No personal data leaked' in Ukraine cyberattack: ..

'No personal data leaked' in Ukraine cyberattack: security services

18 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Numerous Attempts to Destabilize Centr ..

Lavrov Says Numerous Attempts to Destabilize Central Asia Visible

18 minutes ago
 EU-Russia Dialogue Depends on Whether Borrell Will ..

EU-Russia Dialogue Depends on Whether Borrell Will Be Allowed to Resume It - Lav ..

29 minutes ago
 Tianjin reports 34 new local COVID-19 cases

Tianjin reports 34 new local COVID-19 cases

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.