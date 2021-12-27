UrduPoint.com

Australia Scent Victory As England Collapse Again In 3rd Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 01:51 PM

Australia scent victory as England collapse again in 3rd Test

A dazed England lost four wickets in a hostile late spell to leave them still trailing by 51 runs and fighting to stave off defeat Monday at stumps on day two of a gripping third Ashes Test against Australia

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :A dazed England lost four wickets in a hostile late spell to leave them still trailing by 51 runs and fighting to stave off defeat Monday at stumps on day two of a gripping third Ashes Test against Australia.

It came after the visitors -- who must win in Melbourne -- were rocked by four positive Covid cases in their camp, although no players were among them.

Australia were all out for 267, earning an 82-run lead on England's first-innings 185 on an MCG pitch that was still offering plenty for the bowlers.

Marcus Harris top-scored with a battling 76 against a dangerous English attack led by veteran Jimmy Anderson, who was at his fearsome best with 4-33 off 23 overs.

After heavy defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, England must win to keep the five-Test series alive, with Australia only needing a draw to retain the urn as holders.

But faced with surviving the final hour against a revved-up Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, England collapsed again, slumping to 31 for four at the close.

Struggling opener Zak Crawley never looked comfortable and after dodging 15 balls he was caught by wicketkeeper Alex Carey for five off Starc.

Dawid Malan came in but incredibly was out first ball to Starc lbw after an unsuccessful review, then Scott Boland ruined Haseeb Hameed's day on seven, with Carey gloving an edge.

Fired up, Boland bowled Jack Leach without scoring two balls to leave skipper Joe Root unbeaten on 12 and Ben Stokes on two -- and England in deep trouble.

England earlier took their chances with the key wickets of Marnus Labuschagne (1) and Steve Smith (16), along with nightwatchman Nathan Lyon, before lunch.

Harris (76) and Travis Head (27) surrendered in the second session before England mopped up the rest.

Australia resumed on 61 for one with the maligned Harris, who started on 20, under pressure after a poor series so far.

But he hung on grimly as Australian wickets tumbled around him to repay the faith of coach Justin Langer by bringing up only his third 50 in 13 Tests, and his first in two years.

He then fell on 76 with the brilliant Anderson enticing an edge that Root took at slip.

Head, who made a swashbuckling 152 at the first Test in Brisbane, compiled a good-looking 27 before flailing at a probing Ollie Robinson ball, also caught by Root to snap a 60-run stand with Harris.

- Covid drama - Play began half an hour late after Covid drama in the England camp, with the team forced to undergo urgent rapid antigen tests as they were about to leave for the MCG.

All players came back negative, but two support staff and two family members tested positive.

Coronavirus impacted the second Test at Adelaide with Australian captain Cummins ruled out just before the start for being in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case.

When play started, Lyon didn't last, hitting 10 before prodding at a full-length Robinson delivery to Jos Buttler behind the stumps.

Harris smacked an early boundary off Anderson, but was cautious. He survived a review decision on 36 after being given out lbw and a difficult stumping on 63 before his luck finally ran out.

Labuschagne, the new number one Test batsman, had a rare failure, undone by the pace of Mark Wood, edging to Root on one in a massive moment for a resurgent England.

Harris was joined by the usually reliable Smith, who made 16 before being bowled by Anderson to leave the match finely poised.

Head also succumbed to the safe hands of Root, off Robinson, then Leach trapped Cameron Green lbw for 17.

Stokes removed Carey, also for 17, before late cameos from Cummins and Starc added valuable extra runs.

Related Topics

Attack Australia Poor Adelaide Brisbane Melbourne Lyon Jos Lead Mitchell Anderson Scott Boland Travis Head Haseeb Hameed Family All From Best Coach Lucky Cement Limited Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Russia Needs to Exclude Possibility of Ukraine's M ..

Russia Needs to Exclude Possibility of Ukraine's Membership in NATO - Foreign Mi ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Aims to Agree on Security Guarantees Based ..

Russia Aims to Agree on Security Guarantees Based on Its Proposals - Foreign Min ..

2 minutes ago
 Record snowfalls hit western Japan, disrupt transp ..

Record snowfalls hit western Japan, disrupt transportation systems

2 minutes ago
 Two injured over resistance in dacoity bid

Two injured over resistance in dacoity bid

2 minutes ago
 ChiNext Index closes lower Monday 27th Dec, 2021

ChiNext Index closes lower Monday 27th Dec, 2021

2 minutes ago
 Crystal Palace manager Vieira tests positive for C ..

Crystal Palace manager Vieira tests positive for COVID-19

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.