Australia Set England 468 To Win Second Ashes Test

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 01:30 PM

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Australia declared on 230 for nine in their second innings of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide on Sunday, setting England -- already 1-0 down in the series -- a massive 468 to win.

Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head both scored 51 after the hosts recovered from losing three early wickets for just seven runs on day four of the day-night match.

Ollie Robinson, Joe Root and Dawid Malan all took three wickets each.

No team has ever successfully more than 418 in a fourth innings to win in the history of Test cricket.

That feat was achieved in 2003 when the West Indies posted 418 for seven to Steve Waugh's Australia at St John's.

