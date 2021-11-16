UrduPoint.com

Australia Skipper Hooper Out Of Wales Game

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 03:33 PM

Australia captain Michael Hooper has been ruled out of Saturday's Test match against Wales with a foot injury

Cardiff, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Australia captain Michael Hooper has been ruled out of Saturday's Test match against Wales with a foot injury.

The 30-year-old flanker sustained the injury in the 32-15 defeat against England on the weekend.

Prop James Slipper, a veteran of 113 internationals for Australia since making his debut in 2010, will instead captain the side in Cardiff.

It will be just the second time the 32-year-old has skippered the side, having previously done so against the United States ahead of the 2015 World Cup.

Aside from losing to England, Australia were also pipped 15-13 by Scotland after first seeing off Japan 32-23 in their autumn internationals.

