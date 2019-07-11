UrduPoint.com
Australia Slump To 10-2 Against England In World Cup Semi-final

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:16 PM

Reigning champions Australia lost openers Aaron Finch and David Warner as they slipped to 10 for two in their World Cup semi-final against England at Edgbaston on Thursday

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Reigning champions Australia lost openers Aaron Finch and David Warner as they slipped to 10 for two in their World Cup semi-final against England at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Warner drove the first ball of the match, from Chris Woakes, through extra-cover for four.

But Australia captain Finch, who won the toss, fell for a golden duck when he was lbw to fast bowler Jofra Archer's opening delivery at the start of the second over.

Finch, who made exactly 100 in Australia's 64-run group-stage win over England, reviewed but replays upheld Sri Lanka umpire Kumar Dharmasena's original decision.

Left-hander Warner, who has scored more than 600 runs at the 2019 World Cup, then drove Woakes back over his head for four.

But next ball Woakes, on his Warwickshire home ground, produced a rising delivery that Warner, on nine, could only fend to Jonny Bairstow at first slip to leave Australia 10-2 inside three overs.

Warner, who walked out to boos because of his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year, returned to even louder jeers mixed in with those for incoming batsman Steve Smith, who was also given a 12-month ban for his part in the incident.

The winners of the match will play New Zealand in Sunday's final at Lord's.

