Australia squad for India ODI and T20 cricket series

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The Australia squad named Thursday for three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s against India starting on November 27: Aaron Finch (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa