UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Star Allrounder Perry Out Of T20 World Cup

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 08:40 AM

Australia star allrounder Perry out of T20 World Cup

Sydney, March 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Defending champions Australia were dealt a heavy blow Tuesday as star player Ellyse Perry was ruled out of the rest of Twenty20 World Cup with a hamstring injury.

The world's top-ranked women's allrounder limped off in pain after attempting a run out during Australia's narrow win over New Zealand on Monday.

Cricket Australia said she would miss the four-time champion's semi-final in Sydney on Thursday and the final on Sunday if they get that far.

So severe is the injury that she will also be unavailable for Australia's tour of South Africa later this month.

"Ellyse sustained a high-grade right hamstring injury that is expected to keep her out of the game for a significant period of time," team doctor Pip Ing said in a statement.

"We are currently exploring management options and will continue to support Ellyse through her recovery."Australia's opponents in the semi-final will be determined later Tuesday with head coach Matt Mott saying he was confident they had enough depth in the squad to cover her batting and bowling.

"Ellyse is a key member of our squad and has been for a long period of time and on a personal level we're disappointed that she won't have the opportunity to finish the tournament," he said.

Related Topics

World Australia Doctor Sydney South Africa Women Sunday Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

UAE citizens evacuated from Iran

8 hours ago

Ministry of Education to start pilot stage of dist ..

8 hours ago

Amir four-for powers Kings to second successive wi ..

8 hours ago

IMF, World Bank to help member countries address e ..

9 hours ago

Saudi deputy defence minister calls on Prime Minis ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.