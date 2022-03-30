UrduPoint.com

Australia Suffers Blow As Mitchell Marsh Leaves Pakistan Tour Midway

Muhammad Rameez Published March 30, 2022 | 04:25 PM

Australia suffers blow as Mitchell Marsh leaves Pakistan tour midway

Australian all rounder and ace T20 Mitchell Marsh is leaving the touring side midway to continue his recovery from a hip injury

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Australian all rounder and ace T20 Mitchell Marsh is leaving the touring side midway to continue his recovery from a hip injury.

The Australian team scored impressive 88-run victory over Pakistan in the first match of three ODI series.

"Marsh suffering from a low grade hip flexor injury will be released from the squad following an assessment that he would not be available for selection in the remaining three matches of the tour", said a statement issued by cricket Australia here on Wednesday.

"Marsh will travel to India to link with the Delhi Capitals squad where former Australian and current New South Wales physiotherapist Pat Farhart will manage his recovery following an isolation period," the statement added.

" Australian team's medical staff deemed it the most effective way for Marsh to recover as quickly as possible without having to interrupt his rehabilitation".

Marsh said "Being able to focus on my recovery without the travel and isolation break is the best approach. I am disappointed to miss the Pakistan series but look forward to re-joining the Australian squad for our next tour,".

