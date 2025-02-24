Open Menu

Australia Supports Blind Women’s Cricket In Pakistan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 24, 2025 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Australian High Commission in collaboration with the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) and Serena Hotels on Monday, hosted a national training camp and tournament for blind women cricketers in Islamabad from February 19 to 24.

This event welcomed women and girls from all over Pakistan, following the establishment of the country’s first blind women’s cricket team in 2018.

That team played its first international T20 match the same year. This year, 50 more visually impaired women and girls had the chance to enhance their skills and pursue their cricketing ambitions.

During the awards ceremony, Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins emphasized the role of sports in strengthening international relationships and improving lives.

He stated, “Cricket is a powerful force for connection and inclusion. It opens doors for women and girls in both Pakistan and Australia, including those with disabilities, challenging perceptions and breaking barriers.

Syed Sultan Shah, Chairman of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, expressed his appreciation for the initiative, saying, “Blind cricket has become a beacon of hope for visually impaired athletes. It’s more than a game, it shows that no disability can hold you back. With the right support, these women can become champions both in sports and in life.”

Aziz Bolani, CEO of Serena Hotels added, “Blind cricket is a movement for inclusion, empowerment and opportunity. With ongoing support from partners like Australia, we aim to elevate Pakistan’s blind women’s team further.”

The players received coaching from top mentors in blind cricket including Abdul Razzaq, Ibrar Shah, Shahida Shaheen and Tahir Mehmood Butt, who have trained elite athletes.

Australia has a rich history in promoting blind cricket, a sport that originated in Melbourne in 1922 when visually impaired factory workers created a ball using rocks in a tin can.

