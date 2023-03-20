UrduPoint.com

Australia Supports Cricket Training For Blind Women In Pakistan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 20, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Australia supports cricket training for blind women in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The six-day cricket training for visually impaired women and girls from across Pakistan, organized by the Australian High Commission in collaboration with the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) and Serena Hotels concluded at Murghzar Cricket Ground Saidpur Islamabad on Monday.

The training builds on Australia's support to PBCC since 2018 which led to the formation of Pakistan's first blind women's cricket team. The team played its first international Twenty20 game in the same year.

Speaking at the award-giving ceremony, the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins said that Australia's support was aimed at providing opportunities to women and girls with disabilities to compete and demonstrate their ability.

"We hope to break gender stereotypes and negative perceptions associated with people with disabilities through our support of this initiative. Australia and Pakistan share a passion for cricket, so we are happy to support Pakistan Blind Cricket Council's efforts to bring women and girls living with disabilities into the sport," Hawkins added.

Coaches Abdul Razzaq, Tahir Butt, and Bakhtawar Iqbal, who trained the national blind men's team, helped the women players push their boundaries.

The Chairman of PBCC Syed Sultan Shah, said, "blind cricket is a sport that has gained popularity in recent years for its unique approach to inclusivity. It provides an opportunity for people with visual impairments to compete at a high level, develop their skills and confidence, and become people of vision, both on and off the field. I hope that this initiative will inspire more people with disabilities to participate in sports and lead fulfilling lives."Two blind factory workers invented blind cricket in Melbourne, Australia, in 1922 when they improvised the game using a tin can containing rocks. A few years later, in 1928, the first sports ground and clubhouse for blind cricket were built at Kooyong in Melbourne.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Islamabad Australia Sports Melbourne Saidpur Same Lead Abdul Razzaq Women 2018 From Share

Recent Stories

United States Sponsors Innovation Expo in Islamaba ..

United States Sponsors Innovation Expo in Islamabad

6 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives UK Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives UK Consul-General

36 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador to Argentina meets with Argentine M ..

UAE Ambassador to Argentina meets with Argentine Minister of Environment and Sus ..

37 minutes ago
 Coders HQ organises breakfast with CTOs in collabo ..

Coders HQ organises breakfast with CTOs in collaboration with AWS

37 minutes ago
 Democratic leaders always practice dialogue rather ..

Democratic leaders always practice dialogue rather than resorting to violence: A ..

58 minutes ago
 Investopia brings together Italian, European compa ..

Investopia brings together Italian, European companies in Milan to explore inves ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.