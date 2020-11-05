Australia team for Brisbane Test against New Zealand

Sydney, Nov 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The Australia team named Thursday to play New Zealand in the Tri Nations Championship and fourth and final Bledisloe Cup Test in Brisbane on Saturday: Australia (15-1)Tom Banks; Tom Wright, Jordan Petaia, Hunter Paisami, Marika Koroibete; Reece Hodge, Nic White; Harry Wilson, Michael Hooper (capt), Lachlan Swinton; Matt Philip, Rob Simmons; Allan Alaalatoa, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, James Slipper.

Replacements: Folau Fainga'a, Angus Bell, TaAustralianiela Tupou, Ned Hanigan, Liam Wright, Tate McDermott, Noah Lolesio, Filipo Daugunu