UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Team For Brisbane Test Against New Zealand

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 08:10 AM

Australia team for Brisbane Test against New Zealand

Sydney, Nov 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The Australia team named Thursday to play New Zealand in the Tri Nations Championship and fourth and final Bledisloe Cup Test in Brisbane on Saturday: Australia (15-1)Tom Banks; Tom Wright, Jordan Petaia, Hunter Paisami, Marika Koroibete; Reece Hodge, Nic White; Harry Wilson, Michael Hooper (capt), Lachlan Swinton; Matt Philip, Rob Simmons; Allan Alaalatoa, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, James Slipper.

Replacements: Folau Fainga'a, Angus Bell, TaAustralianiela Tupou, Ned Hanigan, Liam Wright, Tate McDermott, Noah Lolesio, Filipo Daugunu

Related Topics

Australia Brisbane Brandon New Zealand

Recent Stories

Eyes turn to Fed as US presidency remains in limbo ..

9 hours ago

France seeks trial for Liberian accused of crimes ..

8 hours ago

Italy to enforce curfew as Europe tries to stem vi ..

8 hours ago

Ankara vows 'firm' response to French ban on Turki ..

8 hours ago

Stocks rally despite US vote uncertainty

8 hours ago

Arsenal's Luiz available for Molde tie as Arteta l ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.