Australia team to play Argentina in Rugby Championship

Brisbane, Australia, Sept 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Australia team to play Argentina in the sixth and final round of the Rugby Championship on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

Australia (15-1):Reece Hodge; Jordan Petaia, Len Ikitau, Samu Kerevi, Andrew Kellaway; Quade Cooper, Nic White; Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper (capt), Pete Samu; Darcy Swain, Izack Rodda; Taniela Tupou, Folau Fainga'a, James SlipperReplacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Angus Bell, Greg Holmes, Matt Philip, Sean McMahon, Jack Gordon, James O'Connor, Tom Wright