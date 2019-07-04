UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Test Opener Burns Back After Fatigue Disorder

Muhammad Rameez 25 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 08:40 AM

Australia Test opener Burns back after fatigue disorder

Sydney, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Australia Test opener Joe Burns has been cleared to play again after being diagnosed with a fatigue disorder which threatened his chances of being part of the Ashes series against England.

The 29-year-old, who scored a career-best 180 during Australia's last Test in February against Sri Lanka, cut short a stint with English county Lancashire in May.

He was diagnosed with "post-infectious fatigue disorder", stemming from an October 2018 viral infection.

After a period of rest, Burns has spent the past fortnight training, including sessions with former national coach Darren Lehmann, and was due to arrive in England on Thursday to hook up with the Australia A side.

"It's good news that Joe is back to full fitness," said national selector Trevor Hohns.

"Given that he's had the okay to resume playing, and has been training at full tilt with Queensland, we've decided to add him to the (Australia A) squad to give him the opportunity to press for selection in the Ashes squad."The Ashes start on August 1 with Burns and Marcus Harris seen as the front runners to partner David Warner at the top of the order.

Related Topics

Australia Sri Lanka Threatened David February May August October 2018 From Top Coach

Recent Stories

Ex-US Executive Gets 30-Year Sentence for Collapse ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi to host UAE Warriors VII on Friday

9 hours ago

Armed Forces Chief of Staff meets Hungarian counte ..

9 hours ago

US Census Chief to Testify Over Preparations for 2 ..

10 hours ago

US Hospital Emergency Room Visits Show Independenc ..

10 hours ago

Executive Council names Abu Dhabi Developmental Ho ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.