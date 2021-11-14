Australia thrashes New Zealand to win T20 World Cup

(@FahadShabbir)

Australia calmly chased the target of 173 runs set by Kiwis in the T20 World Cup at Dubai International stadium.

Dubai: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2021) Australia won the T20 World Cup.

Australia lost only two wickets and calmly chased the target set by New Zealand.

New Zealand had set the target of 173 for Australia in the final match of T20 World Cup today at Dubai International stadium.

New Zealand played slightly better as compared to Pakistan in the second semi-final against Australia. Williamson scored 85 off 48 balls and kept his team on track but bowling side failed to restrain the Australian batsmen.

Earlier, Australia won the toss but decided to bat first against Kiwis.

Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Aaron Finch (capt.), 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Daryll Mitchell, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Tim Seifert (wk), 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 James Neesham, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Tim Southee, 9 Adam Milne, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Ish Sodhi