Australia thump India by 8 wickets to win first Test in Adelaide

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :India crashed to their lowest ever score of 36 Saturday as Australia ran riot to win the opening Test in Adelaide by eight wickets after Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins produced a bowling masterclass.

The visitors started the third day of the pink-ball Test on nine for one and with a 62-run lead, looking to build a competitive second innings total.

But their hopes were left in tatters on a wicket with bounce and deviation, as Hazlewood took 5-8, including his 200th Test wicket, and Cummins 4-21.

Set 90 to win, Australia lost two wickets in the chase, with Joe Burns unbeaten on 51.