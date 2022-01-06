Australia to deport Djokovic as Omicron halts Grammy Awards

Australia vowed to deport tennis world number one Novak Djokovic on Thursday after he failed to meet stringent pandemic entry requirements, as Omicron's relentless march forced organisers to cancel the Grammys and Sundance Film Festival

Melbourne, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Australia vowed to deport tennis world number one Novak Djokovic on Thursday after he failed to meet stringent pandemic entry requirements, as Omicron's relentless march forced organisers to cancel the Grammys and Sundance Film Festival.

The vaccine-sceptic Serb failed to provide evidence of double vaccination or a medical exemption when he landed to defend his Australian Open crown, prompting authorities to cancel his visa and hold him at the airport overnight.

"Rules are rules and there are no special cases," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Djokovic said he had received a medical exemption to play in the Australian Open before departing for Melbourne, sparking fury among Australians who have endured harsh restrictions since the heavily mutated Omicron variant entered the country.

Tennis' first grand slam of the year is the latest sporting event to struggle with health measures, with next month's Beijing Olympics also impacted by small outbreaks across China that have seen stay-at-home restrictions imposed on millions of people.

The surge took place in Okinawa, which hosts most of the US forces in Japan, with the region's governor blaming the rise on clusters first seen among US troops.

The southern island region reported 623 cases on Wednesday -- nearly triple the previous day's figure.