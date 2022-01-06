UrduPoint.com

Australia To Deport Djokovic As Omicron Halts Grammy Awards

Muhammad Rameez Published January 06, 2022 | 12:18 PM

Australia to deport Djokovic as Omicron halts Grammy Awards

Australia vowed to deport tennis world number one Novak Djokovic on Thursday after he failed to meet stringent pandemic entry requirements, as Omicron's relentless march forced organisers to cancel the Grammys and Sundance Film Festival

Melbourne, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Australia vowed to deport tennis world number one Novak Djokovic on Thursday after he failed to meet stringent pandemic entry requirements, as Omicron's relentless march forced organisers to cancel the Grammys and Sundance Film Festival.

The vaccine-sceptic Serb failed to provide evidence of double vaccination or a medical exemption when he landed to defend his Australian Open crown, prompting authorities to cancel his visa and hold him at the airport overnight.

"Rules are rules and there are no special cases," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Djokovic said he had received a medical exemption to play in the Australian Open before departing for Melbourne, sparking fury among Australians who have endured harsh restrictions since the heavily mutated Omicron variant entered the country.

Tennis' first grand slam of the year is the latest sporting event to struggle with health measures, with next month's Beijing Olympics also impacted by small outbreaks across China that have seen stay-at-home restrictions imposed on millions of people.

The surge took place in Okinawa, which hosts most of the US forces in Japan, with the region's governor blaming the rise on clusters first seen among US troops.

The southern island region reported 623 cases on Wednesday -- nearly triple the previous day's figure.

Related Topics

Tennis Prime Minister World Film And Movies Governor Australia China Melbourne Beijing Japan March Visa Olympics Australian Open Event Million Airport

Recent Stories

Widespread rain likely in KP: Met office

Widespread rain likely in KP: Met office

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police formulate ADRC to promptly resolv ..

Islamabad Police formulate ADRC to promptly resolve disputes

3 minutes ago
 Mongolia's coal export drops over 40 pct in 2021

Mongolia's coal export drops over 40 pct in 2021

3 minutes ago
 Robbers loot Rs. 1.5 mln from citizen

Robbers loot Rs. 1.5 mln from citizen

3 minutes ago
 Punjab schools to be reopened from Jan 7: Secreta ..

Punjab schools to be reopened from Jan 7: Secretary School

42 minutes ago
 Tourism booming in Pakistan, claims Fawad

Tourism booming in Pakistan, claims Fawad

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.