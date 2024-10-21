Australia to host 2026 WSF World Masters Championships

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The World Squash Federation (WSF) has announced that Squash Australia (SqA) will host the next edition of the 2026 WSF World Masters Championships.

The 2026 championships will be the sixth time Australia has hosted the World Masters, having hosted the men’s event in 1979, women’s events in 1982 and 1990, and combined events in 1995 and 2001, said a press release.

The World Masters is a biennial competition that sees squash players aged 35+ competing in age categories for the title of world champion.

This year’s championships, which took place in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, saw a record number of participants, with over 1,000 squash players heading to the Dutch capital.

Robert Donaghue, CEO Squash Australia said, "Australia is a nation steeped in squash history and while we hosted the World Masters five times between 1979 and 2001, it's been more than two decades since Australia has hosted this event and we couldn't be more excited.

"Sixty Australians participated in this year's World Masters in Amsterdam and while Geoff Davenport and Sue Hillier once again came away with the titles they were chasing, every competitor thoroughly enjoyed the camaraderie of taking part in such an incredible festival of our sport.

"When 2026 rolls around we know we'll see some fantastic action on the court, but we also hope everyone who heads down under gets to enjoy their stay. Many of those will have never been to Australia before, and what better way to experience it than combining the World Masters with the chance to enjoy and explore our great country."

Ron Smith, President Australian Masters Squash Association said, "It's going to be wonderful to welcome everyone to Australia for the World Masters in 2026.

“We are looking forward to working together with Squash Australia to deliver a memorable tournament. “

WSF President Zena Wooldridge said: “Having hosted a hugely successful World Juniors two years ago, there is no doubt that SqA will do a fantastic job again when they host the World Masters. After over 20 years away, I think it’s great news for the game that the World Masters is returning to Australia.”