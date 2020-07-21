UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia To Launch Rugby League World Cup Defence Against Fiji

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 10:19 PM

Australia to launch Rugby League World Cup defence against Fiji

Australia will begin the defence of their Rugby League World Cup title against Fiji at next year's tournament in England, organisers announced on Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Australia will begin the defence of their Rugby League World Cup title against Fiji at next year's tournament in England, organisers announced on Tuesday.

The 2017 champions' first match will take place on October 23 in Hull after hosts England open the tournament in Newcastle against Samoa earlier that day.

Australia also face Scotland and Italy in Group B.

England, the defeated finalists in 2017, face Samoa, France and Greece in Group A while 2008 winners New Zealand are in Group C with Lebanon, Jamaica and Ireland.

A total of 16 nations are competing in four groups at the men's event, which ends with the final at Old Trafford on November 27.

Jon Dutton, the tournament's chief executive, said: "This is a huge moment for the tournament and for fans across the world as we reveal the full fixture schedule.

"The tournament has been gaining momentum over recent months and fans can really look forward to being part of this unique, global event. With match dates and locations confirmed, the excitement will only intensify."For the first time the women's and wheelchair competitions are being staged alongside the men's tournament, with all three finals taking place on the same weekend.

Related Topics

World Australia France Newcastle Same Ireland Italy Jamaica Samoa Fiji Lebanon Greece Old Trafford October November Women 2017 Event All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Al Ihsan Charity Association spends AED30 million ..

6 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

21 minutes ago

GMIS holds virtual panel on cybersecurity

36 minutes ago

UAE President congratulated by Brazilian leader on ..

36 minutes ago

IFarm, Palm Co. win &#039;The CovHack Virtual Inno ..

36 minutes ago

ADDED set to implement first phase of remote work ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.