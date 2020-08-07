Australia to stage delayed T20 World Cup in 2022

The 2020 edition of the T20 World Cup -- postponed by the coronavirus -- will be staged by Australia in 2022, the International Cricket Council announced on Friday

Manchester, United Kingdom, Aug 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The 2020 edition of the T20 World Cup -- postponed by the coronavirus -- will be staged by Australia in 2022, the International cricket Council announced on Friday.

India will stage the 2021 edition as planned, the global governing body added.