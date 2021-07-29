UrduPoint.com
Australia Track And Field Athletes Isolating In Covid Scare: Official

Zeeshan Mehtab 24 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 10:20 AM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Multiple members of Australia's Olympic track and field team were placed in isolation on Thursday after a positive coronavirus case involving US pole vault world champion Sam Kendricks, Athletics Australia said.

"Members of Australia's track and field team at the Tokyo Olympic Games are isolating in their rooms as a precautionary measure following news of a Covid-positive finding with a member of the US track and field team," Athletics Australia said.

"Members of the Australian track and field team are now undergoing testing procedures in line with Australian Olympic team protocols."The development came shortly after US Olympic chiefs said Kendricks was out of the Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19.

