Australia, Tunisia both make one change for World Cup clash

Australia coach Graham Arnold made one injury-enforced change for Saturday's World Cup clash against Tunisia with Fran Karacic coming in for Nathaniel Atkinson

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Australia coach Graham Arnold made one injury-enforced change for Saturday's World Cup clash against Tunisia with Fran Karacic coming in for Nathaniel Atkinson.

Right-back Atkinson picked up an ankle knock in the 4-1 defeat to holders France which opened Australia's campaign in Qatar.

The 26-year-old Karacic, who plays for Brescia in Italy's second tier, made his Socceroos debut in June last year and wins his 12th cap.

Tunisia started their World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Denmark and they also make one change, as left winger Naim Sliti replaces Anis Slimane.

The 30-year-old Sliti plays in Saudi Arabia and wins his 70th cap for his country. He has scored 14 goals.

Starting line-ups: Tunisia (5-3-2) Aymen Dahmen; Montassar Talbi, Dylan Bronn, Yassine Meriah, Mohamed Drager, Ali Abdi; Aissa Laidouni, Ellyes Skhiri, Naim Sliti; Issam Jebali, Youssef Msakni (capt) Coach: Jalel Kadri (TUN) Australia (4-3-3) Mathew Ryan (capt); Kye Rowles, Fran Karacic, Aziz Behich, Harry Souttar; Aaron Mooy, Riley McGree, Jackson Irvine; Mathew Leckie, Craig Goodwin, Mitchell Duke Coach: Graham Arnold (AUS) Referee: Daniel Siebert (GER)

