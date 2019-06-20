UrduPoint.com
Australia V Bangladesh World Cup Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 22 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 07:31 PM

Australia v Bangladesh World Cup scoreboard

First innings scoreboard in the World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh at Trent Bridge on Thursday

Nottingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 )

Warner c Rubel Hossain b Soumya Sarkar 166 A. Finch c Rubel Hossain b Soumya Sarkar 53 U. Khawaja c Mushfiqur Rahim b Soumya Sarkar 89 G. Maxwell run out (Rubel Hossain) 32 M. Stoinis not out 17 S.

Smith lbw b Mustafizur Rahman 1 A. Carey not out 11 Extras (b1, lb5, nb1, w5) 12 Total (five wkts, 50 overs) 381 Did not bat: N. Coulter-Nile, P. Cummins, M. Starc, A.

Zampa Fall of wickets: 1-121 (Finch); 2-313 (Warner), 3-352 (Maxwell), 4-353 (Khawaja), 5-354 (Smith) Bowling: Mashrafe 8-0-56-0; Mustafizur 9-0-69-1 (1w); Shakib 6-0-50-0; Rubel 9-0-83-0 (1nb, 3w); Mehidy 10-0-59-0 (1w); Soumya 8-0-58-3 Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

