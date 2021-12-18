Australia v England 2nd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the end of England's first innings on day three of the second day-night Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval on Saturday

Labuschagne 103, D. Warner 95, S. Smith 93; B. Stokes 3-113) England 1st innings (overnight 17-2) R. Burns c Smith b Starc 4 H. Hameed c Starc b Neser 6 D. Malan c Smith b Starc 80 J. Root c Smith b Green 62 B.

Stokes b Green 34 O. Pope c Labuschagne b Lyon 5 J. Buttler c Warner b Starc 0 C.

Woakes b Lyon 24 O. Robinson lbw Lyon 0 S. Broad c Head b Starc 9 J. Anderson not out 5 Extras (lb6, nb1) 7 Total (all out; 84.1 overs) 236 Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Burns), 2-12 (Hameed), 3-150 (Root), 4-157 (Malan), 5-164 (Pope), 6-169 (Buttler), 7-202 (Woakes), 8-204 (Robinson), 9-220 (Stokes), 10-236 (Broad) Bowling: Starc 16.1-6-37-4, Richardson 19-4-78-0, Neser 11-0-33-1, Lyon 28-11-58-3, Green 10-3-24-2 Toss: Australia Umpires: Paul Wilson (AUS), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)