Australia V England 2nd Test Scoreboard

Sun 19th December 2021 | 01:20 PM

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Scoreboard after Australia declared their second innings on day four of the day-night second Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval on Sunday: Australia first innings 473-9 dec (M.

Labuschagne 103, D. Warner 95, S. Smith 93; B. Stokes 3-113) England 1st innings 236 (D. Malan 80, J. Root 62; M. Starc 4-37, N. Lyon 3-58) Australia second innings (overnight 45-1) M. Harris c Buttler b Broad 23 D.

Warner run out 13 M. Neser b Anderson 3 M. Labuschange c Stokes b Malan 51 S. Smith c Buttler b Robinson 6 T. Head c Stokes b Robinson 51 C.

Green not out 33 A. Carey b Root 6 M. Starc c Pope b Root 19 J.

Richardson c Buttler b Malan 8 Extras (b3, lb8, nb5, w1) 17 Total (nine wickets dec; 61 overs) 230 Fall of wickets: 1-41 (Warner), 2-48 (Neser), 3-48 (Harris), 4-55 (Smith), 5-144 (Head), 6-173 (Labuschagne), 7-180 (Carey), 8-216 (Starc), 9-230 (Richardson) Bowling: Anderson 10-6-8-1, Broad 10-3-27-1, Robinson 15-2-54-2 (nb2), Woakes 12-3-46-0, Root 6-1-27-2, Stokes 2-0-24-0 (w1, nb3), Malan 6-0-33-2 Did not bat: Nathan Lyon Toss: Australia Umpires: Paul Wilson (AUS), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

