Australia v England 3rd Test scoreboard

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at the end of Australia's innings on day two of the third Ashes Test against England at the Melbourne cricket Ground on Monday: England first innings 185 (J.

Root 50, J. Bairstow 35; P. Cummins 3-36, N. Lyon 3-36) Australia first innings (overnight 61-1) M. Harris c Root b Amderson 76 D. Warner c Crawley b Anderson 38 N. Lyon c Buttler b Robinson 10 M.

Labuschagne c Root b Wood 1 S. Smith b Anderson 16 T. Head c Root b Robinson 27 C. Green lbw Leach 17 A. Carey c Buttler b Stokes 19 P.

Cummins c Hameed b Anderson 21 M. Starc nout out 24 S. Boland c Crawley b Wood 6 Extras (b2, lb4, nb5, w1) 12 Total (all out; 87.5 overs) 267 Fall of wickets: 1-57 (Warner), 2-76 (Lyon), 3-84 (Labuschagne), 4-110 (Smith), 5-171 (Head), 6-180 (Harris), 7-207 (Green), 8-219 (Carey), 9-253 (Cummins) 10-267 (Boland) Bowling: Anderson 23-10-33-4, Robinson 19.2-4-64-2, Wood 19.5-2-71-2, Stokes 10.4-1-47-1, Leach 15-0-46-1 Toss: Australia Umpires: Paul Wilson (AUS), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)