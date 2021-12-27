UrduPoint.com

Australia V England 3rd Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 12:04 PM

Australia v England 3rd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the end of Australia's innings on day two of the third Ashes Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at the end of Australia's innings on day two of the third Ashes Test against England at the Melbourne cricket Ground on Monday: England first innings 185 (J.

Root 50, J. Bairstow 35; P. Cummins 3-36, N. Lyon 3-36) Australia first innings (overnight 61-1) M. Harris c Root b Amderson 76 D. Warner c Crawley b Anderson 38 N. Lyon c Buttler b Robinson 10 M.

Labuschagne c Root b Wood 1 S. Smith b Anderson 16 T. Head c Root b Robinson 27 C. Green lbw Leach 17 A. Carey c Buttler b Stokes 19 P.

Cummins c Hameed b Anderson 21 M. Starc nout out 24 S. Boland c Crawley b Wood 6 Extras (b2, lb4, nb5, w1) 12 Total (all out; 87.5 overs) 267 Fall of wickets: 1-57 (Warner), 2-76 (Lyon), 3-84 (Labuschagne), 4-110 (Smith), 5-171 (Head), 6-180 (Harris), 7-207 (Green), 8-219 (Carey), 9-253 (Cummins) 10-267 (Boland) Bowling: Anderson 23-10-33-4, Robinson 19.2-4-64-2, Wood 19.5-2-71-2, Stokes 10.4-1-47-1, Leach 15-0-46-1 Toss: Australia Umpires: Paul Wilson (AUS), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

Related Topics

Cricket Australia Melbourne Lyon Anderson Paul Reiffel Rod Tucker David Boon TV All P

Recent Stories

SC orders registration of case against officials w ..

SC orders registration of case against officials who got Nasla Tower’s plan ap ..

12 minutes ago
 Opening Ceremony Of 6th Cns Open Shooting Champion ..

Opening Ceremony Of 6th Cns Open Shooting Championship Held At Karachi

13 minutes ago
 Heavy snow causes travel chaos in Japan

Heavy snow causes travel chaos in Japan

2 minutes ago
 Tensions in Eastern Europe Should Decrease After R ..

Tensions in Eastern Europe Should Decrease After Russia's Security Proposals - C ..

2 minutes ago
 Philippines typhoon death toll rises to 388: govt

Philippines typhoon death toll rises to 388: govt

2 minutes ago
 UN chief urges global society to be prepared for o ..

UN chief urges global society to be prepared for outbreak of new pandemics

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.