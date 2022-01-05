Australia v England 4th Test scoreboard

UrduPoint.com

Scoreboard after the opening day of the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday

Sydney, Jan 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after the opening day of the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Sydney cricket Ground on Wednesday: Australia first innings D.

Warner c Crawley b Broad 30 M. Harris c Root b Anderson 38 M. Labuschagne c Buttler b Wood 28 S. Smith not out 6 U.

Khawaja not out 4 Extras (lb4, nb4, w12) 20 Total (3 wkts, 46.5 overs) 126 Fall of wickets: 1-51 (Warner), 2-111 (Harris), 3-117 (Labuschagne) Bowling: Anderson 13-4-24-1, Broad 11.5-3-34-1 (1nb), Stokes 10-3-30-0 (2w, 3nb), Wood 10-3-31-1 (2w), Leach 2-0-3-0 Toss: Australia Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Rod Tucker (AUS) tv umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)Match referee: Steve Bernard (AUS)afp

