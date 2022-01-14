Australia v England fifth Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the fifth and final Ashes Test between Australia and England at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday

Hobart, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the fifth and final Ashes Test between Australia and England at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday: Australia 1st innings D. Warner c Crawley b Robinson 0 U. Khawaja c Root b Broad 6 M. Labuschagne b Broad 44 S. Smith c Crawley b Robinson 0 T. Head c Robinson b Woakes 101 C. Green c Crawley b Wood 74 A. Carey not out 10 M. Starc not out 0 Extras (b3, lb2, w1) 6 Total (59.3 overs: 6 wickets) 241 Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Warner), 2-7 (Khawaja), 3-12 (Smith), 4-83 (Labuschagne), 5-204 (Head), 6-236 (Green) To bat: P.

Cummins, N. Lyon, S. Boland.

Bowling: Broad 18-4-48-2 (1w), Robinson 8-3-24-2, Wood 11.3-0-79-1, Woakes 12-1-50-1, Root 10-1-35-0 Toss: England England: Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Paul Wilson (AUS)tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)