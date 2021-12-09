Australia v England first Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at close of play on the second day of the first Test between Australia and England at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday

Brisbane, Australia, Dec 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at close of play on the second day of the first Test between Australia and England at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday: England first innings 147 (J.

Buttler 39; P. Cummins 5-38) Australia first innings D. Warner c Stokes b Robinson 94 M. Harris c Malan b Robinson 3 M. Labuschagne c Wood b Leach 74 S. Smith c Buttler b Wood 12 T. Head not out 112 C.

Green b Robinson 0 A. Carey c Pope b Woakes 12 P. Cummins c Hameed b Root 12 M.

Starc not out 10 Extras (b4, lb4, nb4, w2) 14 Total (for 7 wickets; 84 overs) 343 Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Harris), 2-166 (Labuschagne), 3-189 (Smith), 4-195 (Warner), 5-195 (Green), 6-236 (Carey), 7-306 (Cummins) To bat: N.

Lyon, J. Hazlewood Bowling: Woakes 20-7-56-1, Robinson 18-8-48-3, Wood 20-4-57-1 (1w, 1nb), Stokes 9-0-50-0 (1w 3nb), Leach 11-0-95-1, Root 6-0-29-1 Toss: England Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv Umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)