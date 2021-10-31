UrduPoint.com

Australia V England T20 World Cup Scoreboard

31st October 2021

Australia v England T20 World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Australia and England in Dubai on Saturday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Australia and England in Dubai on Saturday: Australia D. Warner c Buttler b Woakes 1 A.

Finch c Bairstow b Jordan 44 S. Smith c Woakes b Jordan 1 G. Maxwell lbw b Woakes 6 M. Stoinis lbw b Rashid 0 M. Wade c Roy b Livingstone 18 A. Agar c Livingstone b Mills 20 P. Cummins b Jordan 12 M.

Starc c Buttler b Mills 13 A. Zampa run out (Buttler/Mills) 1 J. Hazlewood not out 0 Extras (lb6, w3) 9 Ttoital (all out, 20 overs) 125 Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Warner), 2-8 (Smith), 3-15 (Maxwell), 4-21 (Stoinis), 5-51 (Wade), 6-98 (Agar), 7-110 (Finch), 8-110 (Cummins), 9-119 (Zampa), 10-125 (Starc) Bowling: Rashid 4-0-19-1, Woakes 4-0-23-2 (2w), Jordan 4-0-17-3, Livingstone 4-0-15-1, Mills 4-0-45-2 (1w) England (target 126) J.

Roy lbw b Zampa 22 J. Buttler not out 71 D. Malan c Wade b Agar 8 J. Bairtsow not out 16 Extras (b5, nb1, w3) 9 TOTAL (2 wickets, 11.4 overs) 126 Did not bat: E. Morgan, L. Livingstone, M. Ali, C.

Woakes, C. Jordan, Adil Rashid, T. Mills Fall of wicket: 1-66 (Roy), 2-97 (Malan) Bowling: Starc 3-0-37-0 (1w), Hazlewood 2-0-18-0, Cummins 1-0-14-0 (1nb, 1w), Agar 2.4-0-15-1 (1w), Zampa 3-0-37-1 Toss: England result: England won by eight wickets Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Nitin Menon (IND)tv Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

