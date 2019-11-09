UrduPoint.com
Australia V France Fed Cup Final Results

Sat 09th November 2019

Australia v France Fed Cup final results

Perth, Australia, Nov 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :results from the Fed Cup final between Australia and France at Perth Arena on Saturday: Australia 0 France 1 Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-1, 6-1 Playing later: Ashleigh Barty (AUS) v Caroline Garcia (FRA) Sunday (from 0300) Ashleigh Barty (AUS) v Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Caroline Garcia (FRA)DoublesSamantha Stosur/Ashleigh Barty (AUS) v Caroline Garcia/Kristina Mladenovic.

