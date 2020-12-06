Australia v India 2nd T20 scoreboard

Sydney, Dec 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Scoreboard in the second T20 international between Australia and India at the Sydney cricket Ground on Sunday: Australia M. Wade run out (Kohli/Rahul) 58 D.

Short c Iyer b Natarajan 9 S. Smith c Pabdya b Chahal 46 G. Maxwell c Sundar b Thakur 22 M. Henriques c Rahul b Natarajan 26 M. Stoinis not out 16 D. Sams not out 8 Extras (lb1, w8) 9 Total (for 5 wickets; 20 overs) 194 Fall of wickets: 1-47 (Short), 2-75 (Wade), 3-120 (Maxwell), 4-168 (Smith), 5-171 (Henriques) Did not bat: S.

Abbott, M. Swepson, A. Tye, A. Zampa Bowling: Chahar 4-0-48-0 (2w), Sundar 4-0-35-0 (1w), Thakur 4-0-39-1 (1w), Natarajan 4-0-20-2, Chahal 4-0-51-1 (1w) India K.

L. Rahul c Swepson b Tye 30 S. Dhawan c Swepson b Zampa 52 V.

Kohli c Wade b Sams 40 S. Samson c Smith b Swepson 15 H. Pandya not out 42 S. Iyer not out 12 Extras (lb1, nb1, w2) 4 Total (for 4 wickets, 19.4 overs) 195 Fall of wickets: 1-56 (Rahul), 2-95 (Dhawan), 3-120 (Samson), 4-149 (Kohli) Did not bat: W.

Sundar, D. Chahar, S. Thakur, Y. Chahal, T. Natarajan Bowling: Sams 3.4-0-41-1, Abbott 2-0-17-0, Tye 4-0-47-1 (1w 1nb), Maxwell 1-0-19-0, Swepson 4-0-25-1 (1w), Henriques 1-0-9-0, Zampa 4-0-36-1 result: India won by 6 wickets Series: India 2-0 Toss: India Umpires: Sam Nogajski (AUS) Paul Wilson (AUS)tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)