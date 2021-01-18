UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 01:31 PM

Australia v India 4th Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the fourth Test between Australia and India at the Gabba on Monday

Brisbane (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the fourth Test between Australia and India at the Gabba on Monday: Australia 1st innings 369 (M.

Labuschagne 108, T. Paine 50; T. Natarajan 3-78, W. Sundar 3-89) India 1st innings 336 (S. Thakur 67, W. Sundar 62; J. Hazlewood 5-57) Australia 2nd innings (overnight 21-0) M. Harris c Pant b Thakur 38 D.

Warner lbw Sundar 48 M. Labuschagne c Sharma b Siraj 25 S. Smith c Rahane b Siraj 55 M. Wade c Pant b Siraj 0 C. Green c Sharma b Thakur 37 T. Paine c Pant b Thakur 27 P. Cummins not out 28 M. Starc c Saini b Siraj 1 N.

Lyon c Agarwal b Thakur 13 J. Hazlewood c Thakur b Siraj 9 Extras (b5, lb2, nb4, w2) 13 Total (all out, 75.

5 overs) 294 Fall of wickets: 1-89 (Harris), 2-91 (Warner), 3-123 (Labuschagne), 4-123 (Wade), 5-196 (Smith), 6-227 (Green), 7-242 (Paine), 8-247 (Starc), 9-274 (Lyon), 10-294 (Hazlewood) Bowling: Siraj 19.5-5-73-5 (1w), Natarajan 14-4-41-0 (2nb), Sundar 18-1-80-1, Thakur 19-2-61-4 (1w, 1nb), Saini 5-1-32-0 (1nb) India 2nd innings R.

Sharma not out 4 S. Gill not out 0 Total (0 wickets, 1.5 overs) 4 To bat: C. Pujara, A. Rahane, M. Agarwal, R. Pant, W, Sundar, S. Thakur, M. Siraj, N. Saini, T. Natarajan Bowling: Cummins 1-0-4-0, Hazlewood 0.5-0-0-0 Toss: Australia Umpires: Bruce Oxenford (AUS), Paul Wilson (AUS)tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

