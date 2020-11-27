UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia V India ODI Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Australia v India ODI scoreboard

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Full scoreboard of the first of three one-day internationals between Australia and India played at the Sydney cricket Ground on Friday: Australia D.

Warner c Rahul b Shami 69 A. Finch c Rahul b Bumrah 114 S. Smith b Shami 105 M. Stoinis c Rahul b Chahal 0 G. Maxwell c Jadeja b Shami 45 M. Labuschagne c Dhawan b Saini 2 A. Carey not out 17 P.

Cummins not out 1 Extras: (b1 lb6 nb2 w12) 21 Total: (50 overs; for six wkts) 374 Did not bat: M. Starc, A. Zampa, J. Hazlewood Fall of wickets: 1-156 (Warner), 2-264 (Finch), 3-271 (Stoinis), 4-328 (Maxwell), 5-331 (Labuschagne), 6-372 (Smith) Bowling: Shami 10-0-59-3 (1w), Bumrah 10-0-73-1 (2w, 1nb), Saini 10-0-83-1 (3w), Chahal 10-0-89-1 (3w, 1nb), Jadeja 10-0-63-0 (1w) India S.

Dhawan c Starc b Zampa 74 M.

Agarwal c Maxwell b Hazlewood 22 V. Kohli c Finch b Hazlewood 21 S. Iyer c Carey b Hazlewood 2 K.L. Rahul c Smith b Zampa 12 H. Pandya c Starc b Zampa 90 R. Jadeja c Starc b Zampa 25 N.

Saini not out 29 M. Shami b Starc 13 J. Bumrah not out 0 Extras (lb2, nb3, w15) 20 Total (50 0vers; for eight wickets) 308 Fall of wickets: 1-53 (Agarwal), 2-78 (Kohli), 3-80 (Iyer), 4-101 (Rahul), 5-229 (Dhawan), 6-247 (Pandya), 7-281 (Jadeja), 8-308 (Shami) Did not bat: Y.

Chahal Bowling: Starc 9-0-65-1 (6w, 1nb), Hazlewood 10-0-55-3 (1w, 1nb), Cummins 8-0-52-0 (3w, 1nb), Zampa 10-0-54-4 (1w), Stoinis 6.2-0-25-0, Maxwell 6.4-0-55-0 result: Australia won by 66 runs Toss: Australia Umpires: Sam Nogajski (AUS) and Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

Related Topics

India Cricket Australia Sydney Virat Kohli Paul Reiffel Rod Tucker David Boon TV P

Recent Stories

Held under the patronage of Mansoor bin Mohammed a ..

25 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

33 minutes ago

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

43 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

47 minutes ago

Use of facemask can save 95% people from pandemic: ..

27 minutes ago

KPPSC starts process of recruitment on over 650 va ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.