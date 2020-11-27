Australia v India ODI scoreboard

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Full scoreboard of the first of three one-day internationals between Australia and India played at the Sydney cricket Ground on Friday: Australia D.

Warner c Rahul b Shami 69 A. Finch c Rahul b Bumrah 114 S. Smith b Shami 105 M. Stoinis c Rahul b Chahal 0 G. Maxwell c Jadeja b Shami 45 M. Labuschagne c Dhawan b Saini 2 A. Carey not out 17 P.

Cummins not out 1 Extras: (b1 lb6 nb2 w12) 21 Total: (50 overs; for six wkts) 374 Did not bat: M. Starc, A. Zampa, J. Hazlewood Fall of wickets: 1-156 (Warner), 2-264 (Finch), 3-271 (Stoinis), 4-328 (Maxwell), 5-331 (Labuschagne), 6-372 (Smith) Bowling: Shami 10-0-59-3 (1w), Bumrah 10-0-73-1 (2w, 1nb), Saini 10-0-83-1 (3w), Chahal 10-0-89-1 (3w, 1nb), Jadeja 10-0-63-0 (1w) India S.

Dhawan c Starc b Zampa 74 M.

Agarwal c Maxwell b Hazlewood 22 V. Kohli c Finch b Hazlewood 21 S. Iyer c Carey b Hazlewood 2 K.L. Rahul c Smith b Zampa 12 H. Pandya c Starc b Zampa 90 R. Jadeja c Starc b Zampa 25 N.

Saini not out 29 M. Shami b Starc 13 J. Bumrah not out 0 Extras (lb2, nb3, w15) 20 Total (50 0vers; for eight wickets) 308 Fall of wickets: 1-53 (Agarwal), 2-78 (Kohli), 3-80 (Iyer), 4-101 (Rahul), 5-229 (Dhawan), 6-247 (Pandya), 7-281 (Jadeja), 8-308 (Shami) Did not bat: Y.

Chahal Bowling: Starc 9-0-65-1 (6w, 1nb), Hazlewood 10-0-55-3 (1w, 1nb), Cummins 8-0-52-0 (3w, 1nb), Zampa 10-0-54-4 (1w), Stoinis 6.2-0-25-0, Maxwell 6.4-0-55-0 result: Australia won by 66 runs Toss: Australia Umpires: Sam Nogajski (AUS) and Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)