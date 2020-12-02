UrduPoint.com
Australia V India ODI Scoreboard

Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Canberra, Dec 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Scoreboard of the third and final one-day international between Australia and India played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday: India S.

Dhawan c Agar b Abbott 16 S. Gill lbw b Agar 33 V. Kohli c Carey b Hazlewood 63 S. Iyer c Labuschagne b Zampa 19 K.L. Rahul lbw b Agar 5 H. Pandya not out 92 R. Jadeja not out 66 Extras (b1 lb1 nb2 w4) 8 Total (50 overs; for five wickets) 302 Fall of wickets: 1-26 (Dhawan), 2-82 (Gill), 3-114 (Iyer), 4-123 (Rahul), 5-152 (Kohli) Did not bat: S.

Thakur, K. Yadav, J. Bumrah, T. Natarajan Bowling: Hazlewood 10-1-66-1 (2w 1nb), Maxwell 5-0-27-0 (2w), Abbott 10-0-84-1, Green 4-0-27-0 (1nb), Agar 10-0-44-2, Zampa 10-0-45-1, Henriques 1-0-7-0 Australia M.

Labuschagne b Natarajan 7 A. Finch c Dhawan b Jadeja 75 S.

Smith c Rahul b Thakur 7 M. Henriques c Dhawan b Thakur 22 C. Green c Jadeja b Yadav 21 A. Carey run out (Kohli/Rahul) 38 G. Maxwell b Bumrah 59 A.

Agar c Yadav b Natarajan 28 S. Abbott c Rahul b Thakur 4 A. Zampa lbw b Bumrah 4 J. Hazlewood not out 7 Extras: (lb6, nb2, w9) 17 Total: (49.3 overs; all out) 289 Fall of wickets: 1-25 (Lauschagne), 2-56 (Smith), 3-117 (Henriques), 4-123 (Finch), 5-158 (Green), 6-210 (Carey), 7-268 (Maxwell), 8-278 (Abbott), 9-278 (Agar), 10-289 (Zampa) Bowling: Bumrah 9.3-0-43-2 (5w), Natarajan 10-1-70-2 (4w 1nb), Thakur 10-1-51-3, Yadav 10-0-57-1, Jadeja 10-0-62-1 (1nb) result: India won by 13 runs Series: Australia 2-1 Toss: India Umpires: Bruce Oxenford (AUS) and Paul Wilson (AUS)tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

