Australia V India Second Test Scorecard

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 02:28 PM

Australia v India second Test scorecard

Scorecard at close on day one of the second Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday: India first innings M. Agarwal lbw b Starc 0 S. Gill not out 28 C

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Scorecard at close on day one of the second Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne cricket Ground on Saturday: India first innings M.

Agarwal lbw b Starc 0 S. Gill not out 28 C. Pujara not out 7 Extras (nb1) 1 Total (one wicket, 11 overs) 36 To bat: Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah Fall of wickets: 0-1 (Agarwal) Bowling: Starc 4-2-14-1, Cummins 4-1-14-0, Hazlewood 2-0-2-0, Lyon 1-0-6-0 Australia first innings J.

Burns c Pant b Bumrah 0 M. Wade c Jadeja b Ashwin 30 M. Labuschagne c Gill b Siraj 48 S.

Smith c Pujara b Ashwin 0 T. Head c Rahane b Bumrah 38 C. Green lbw b Siraj 12 T. Paine c Vihari b Ashwin 13 M.

Starc c Siraj b Bumrah 7 P. Cummins c Siraj b Jadeja 9 N. Lyon lbw b Bumrah 20 J. Hazlewood not out 4 Extras (b10, nb3, w1) 14 Total (10 wickets, 72.3 overs) 195 Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Burns), 2-35 (Wade), 3-38 (Smith), 4-124 (Head), 5-134 (Labuschagne), 6-155 (Green).

7-155 (Paine), 8-164 (Starc), 9-191 (Lyon), 10-195 (Cummins) Bowling: Bumrah 16-4-56-4, Yadev 12-2-39-0, Ashwin 24-7-35-3, Jadeja 5.3-1-15-1, Siraj 15-4-40-2 Toss: Australia Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUSTV umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

