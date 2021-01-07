UrduPoint.com
Australia V India Third Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:16 PM

Australia v India third Test scoreboard

Sydney (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at end of day one of the third Test between Australia and India at the Sydney cricket Ground on Thursday: Australia first innings D.

Warner c Pujara b Siraj 5 W. Pucovski lbw b Saini 62 M. Labuschagne not out 67 S.

Smith not out 31 Extras (nb1) 1 Total (two wickets, 55 overs) 166 To bat: Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Warner), 2-106 (Pucovski) Bowling: Bumrah 14-3-30-0, Siraj 14-3-46-1, Ashwin 17-1-56-0, Saini 7-0-32-1, Jadeja 3-2-2-0 India: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah Toss: Australia Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUS) tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)afp

