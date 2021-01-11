Australia v India third Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the end of final day of third Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at the end of final day of third Test between Australia and India at the Sydney cricket Ground on Monday: Australia first innings 338 (S.Smith 131, M.

Labuschagne 91, W. Pucovski 62; R. Jadeja 4-62) India first innings 244 (S. Gill 50, C. Pujara 50; P Cummins 4-29) Australia second innings 312-6 declared (C. Green 84; S. Smith 81; M. Labuschagne 73) India second innings (overnight 98 for two) R.

Sharma c Starc b Cummins 52 S. Gill c Paine b Hazlewood 31 C. Pujara b Hazlewood 77 A. Rahane c Wade b Lyon 4 R.

Pant c Cummins b Lyon 97 H. Vihari not out 23 R. Ashwin not out 39 Extras (lb3, w2, nb6) 11 Total (five wickets, 131 overs) 334 To bat: Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini Fall of wickets: 1-71 (Gill), 2-92 (Sharma), 3-102 (Rahane), 4-250 (Pant), 5-272 (Pujara) Bowling: Starc 22-6-66-0 (2nb), Hazlewood 26-12-39-2 (1nb), Cummins 26-6-72-1 (2nb), Lyon 46-17-114-2, Green 7-0-31-0 (2w), Labuschagne 4-2-9-0 Toss: Australia result: Drawn Series: 1-1 Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUS) tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)afp