Australia V New Zealand 2nd Test Scoreboard

Australia v New Zealand 2nd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard from the first day of the second Test between Australia and New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Scoreboard from the first day of the second Test between Australia and New Zealand at the Melbourne cricket Ground on Thursday: Australia 1st innings J.

Burns b Boult 0 D. Warner c Southee b Wagner 41 M. Labuschagne b de Grandhomme 63 S. Smith not out 77 M. Wade c Watling b de Grandhomme 38 T.

Head not out 25 Extras (lb11, b1, w1) 13 Total (four wickets; 90 overs) 257 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Burns), 2-61 (Warner), 3-144 (Labuschagne), 4-216 (Wade) Still to bat: Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson Bowling: Boult 20-2-60-1, Southee 21-5-63-0, de Grandhomme 21-5-48-2, Wagner 21-7-40-1, Santner 7-1-34-0 New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Nigel Llong (ENG), Marais Erasmus (RSA)tv umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS).

