Australia v New Zealand 2nd Test scoreboard

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at the end of Australia's first innings on day two of the second Test against New Zealand at the Melbourne cricket Ground on Friday: Australia 1st innings (overnight 257-4) J.

Burns b Boult 0 D. Warner c Southee b Wagner 41 M. Labuschagne b de Grandhomme 63 S. Smith c Nicholls b Wagner 85 M. Wade c Watling b de Grandhomme 38 T. Head c Snatner b Wagner 114 T. Paine lbw Wagner 79 M.

Starc c Williamson b Southee 1 J. Pattinson not out 14 P. Cummins c Latham b Southee 0 N. Lyon c Wagner b Southee 1 Extras (lb22, b5, w4) 31 Total (all out; 155.

1 overs) 467 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Burns), 2-61 (Warner), 3-144 (Labuschagne), 4-216 (Wade), 5-284 (Smith), 6-434 (Paine), 7-435 (Starc), 8-458 (Head), 9-463 (Cummins), 10-467 (Lyon) Bowling: Boult 31-3-91-1, Southee 33.1-6-103-1, de Grandhomme 30-5-68-2, Wagner 38-11-83-4, Santner 20-1-82-0, Blundell 3-0-13-0 New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Nigel Llong (ENG), Marais Erasmus (RSA)tv umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS).