UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia V New Zealand 2nd Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 11:10 AM

Australia v New Zealand 2nd Test scoreboard

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at the end of Australia's first innings on day two of the second Test against New Zealand at the Melbourne cricket Ground on Friday: Australia 1st innings (overnight 257-4) J.

Burns b Boult 0 D. Warner c Southee b Wagner 41 M. Labuschagne b de Grandhomme 63 S. Smith c Nicholls b Wagner 85 M. Wade c Watling b de Grandhomme 38 T. Head c Snatner b Wagner 114 T. Paine lbw Wagner 79 M.

Starc c Williamson b Southee 1 J. Pattinson not out 14 P. Cummins c Latham b Southee 0 N. Lyon c Wagner b Southee 1 Extras (lb22, b5, w4) 31 Total (all out; 155.

1 overs) 467 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Burns), 2-61 (Warner), 3-144 (Labuschagne), 4-216 (Wade), 5-284 (Smith), 6-434 (Paine), 7-435 (Starc), 8-458 (Head), 9-463 (Cummins), 10-467 (Lyon) Bowling: Boult 31-3-91-1, Southee 33.1-6-103-1, de Grandhomme 30-5-68-2, Wagner 38-11-83-4, Santner 20-1-82-0, Blundell 3-0-13-0 New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Nigel Llong (ENG), Marais Erasmus (RSA)tv umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS).

Related Topics

Cricket Australia Melbourne Lyon New Zealand BJ Watling Mitchell Santner Henry Nicholls Colin De Grandhomme Marais Erasmus Nigel Llong TV All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler attends Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Camel R ..

10 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler visits Sharm area in Fujairah

11 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives Zayed Foundation D ..

11 hours ago

Pervaiz Elahi for early completion of new Punjab A ..

11 hours ago

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan grieved over death of Ashr ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.