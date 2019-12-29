UrduPoint.com
Australia V New Zealand 2nd Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 25 seconds ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 01:20 PM

Australia v New Zealand 2nd Test scoreboard

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at the end of the second Test between New Zealand and Australia at the Melbourne cricket Ground on Sunday: Australia 1st innings 467 (T.

Head 114, S. Smith 85, T. Paine 79, M. Labuschagne 63; Wagner 4-38, Southee 3-103) New Zealand 1st innings 148 (T. Latham 50; P Cummins 5-28, J. Pattinson 3-34) Australia 2nd innings (overnight 137-4) D.

Warner c Blundell b Wagner 38 J. Burns c Watling b Santner 35 M. Labuschagne run out (Santner) 19 S. Smith c Southee b Wagner 7 M. Wade not out 30 T. Head b Wagner 28 Extras (lb4, b4, w2, nb1) 11 Total (5 wkts declared, 54.2 overs) 168 Did not bat: Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson Fall of wickets: 1-62 (Warner), 2-100 (Labuschagne), 3-110 (Burns), 4-110 (Smith), 5-168 (Head) Bowling: Boult 9-0-30-0, Southee 15-3-44-0, de Grandhomme 5-0-14-0 (1w), Wagner 17.

2-1-50-3 (1w, 1nb), Santner 8-0-22-1 New Zealand 2nd innings T.

Latham c Paine b Pattinson 8 T. Blundell c Lyon b Labuschagne 121 K. Williamson lbw Pattinson 0 R. Taylor b Pattinson 2 H. Nicholls st Paine b Lyon 33 B. Watling c Warner b Lyon 22 C. de Grandhomme c Warner b Lyon 9 M.

Santner c Paine b Lyon 27 T. Southee run out (Paine) 2 N. Wagner not out 6 T. Boult absent hurt - Extras (lb7, nb1, w2) 10 Total (all out; 71 overs) 240 Fall of wickets: 1-32 (Latham), 2-33 (Williamson), 3-35 (Taylor), 4-89 (Nicholls), 5-161 (Watling), 6-172 (de Grandhomme), 7-212 (Santner), 8-214 (Southee), 9-240 (Blundell) Bowling: Starc 15-3-59-0 (2w, 1nb), Cummins 18-4-47-0, Pattinson 12-3-35-3 , Lyon 23-4-81-4, Labuschagne 3-1-11-1 Toss: New Zealand result: Australia won by 247 runs Umpires: Nigel Llong (ENG), Marais Erasmus (RSA)tv umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS).

