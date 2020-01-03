UrduPoint.com
Australia V New Zealand 3rd Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 45 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 12:33 PM

Australia v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard after the opening day in the third Test between New Zealand and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Scoreboard after the opening day in the third Test between New Zealand and Australia at the Sydney cricket Ground on Friday: Australia 1st innings D.

Warner c de Grandhomme b Wagner 45 J. Burns c Taylor b de Grandhomme 18 M. Labuschagne not out 130 S. Smith c Taylor b de Grandhomme 63 M.

Wade not out 22 Extras (lb3, nb1, w1) 5 Total (3 wkts; 90 overs) 283 To bat: T.

Head, T. Paine, P. Cummins, M. Starc, N. Lyon, J. Pattinson Fall of wickets: 1-39 (Burns), 2-95 (Warner), 3-251 (Smith) Bowling: Henry 21-1-68-0 (1w), de Grandhomme 18-1-63-2 (1nb), Wagner 21-6-48-1, Somerville 13-0-52-0, Astle 17-0-49-0 Toss: Australia Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Marais Erasmus (RSA)tv umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

